Cabrillo Pavilion and Cabrillo Ball Park Receive Awards for Community Beautification

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 21, 2022

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization’s 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President’s Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara’s beauty. “The original theme of the capital campaign, ‘Restore, Renew, Revitalize,’ perfectly captured the goals of bringing this 1926 historic landmark building into the future for generations of locals and visitors to enjoy,” said Santa Barbara Beautiful President, Deborah Schwartz. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all who made the renovation of this community destination, recreation icon, and sought-after social venue possible.”

The City completed the renovation of the Cabrillo Pavilion in 2020 after a decades-long planning effort by the Parks and Recreation Department. “The renovation is the result of tremendous dedication and vision of the Santa Barbara City Council, KBZ Architects, City staff and the Cabrillo Pavilion Campaign Committee, including former Mayor Helene Schneider,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director, who accepted the award on behalf of the City.

Though the pandemic quelled plans for a grand reopening, the Cabrillo Pavilion has quickly become a top event destination as one of Santa Barbara’s only beachfront venues. The facility also continues its legacy as a center for recreation by supporting local families with youth programming, like Junior Lifeguards, and providing East Beach with a fitness center, locker rooms, and showers for public use.

The Cabrillo Ball Park received the Santa Barbara Commons Public Open Space Award, recognizing the park’s beautiful oceanfront setting for community gatherings and public enjoyment. The four-acre park is home to the City’s premier ball field, the Herbert E. Bayer Chromatic Gate sculpture, and contains a collection of outdoor fitness stations.

Both award-winning properties are managed by the City Parks and Recreation Department. To learn more about these and other City properties, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Venues.

The purpose of Santa Barbara Beautiful is to stimulate community interest and action toward the enhancement of Santa Barbara’s beauty as a complement to current and future government and private activity.