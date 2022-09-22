SBAOR Member Appreciation Party 2022

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual Member Appreciation Party at the Santa Barbara Club on September 15, 2022. Members mingled to live music provided by the Brett Hunter Band. Sponsors of the event included Draper & Kramer Mortgage, US Bank, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Cornerstone Home Lending, and Finance of America Mortgage. This is an evening of appreciation of and by the association for their members and the good works that they do in our community. (Photos by Jeff Chavolla)

