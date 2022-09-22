Real Estate

SBAOR Member Appreciation Party 2022

By
Thu Sep 22, 2022 | 12:29pm

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual Member Appreciation Party at the Santa Barbara Club on September 15, 2022. Members mingled to live music provided by the Brett Hunter Band. Sponsors of the event included Draper & Kramer Mortgage, US Bank, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Cornerstone Home Lending, and Finance of America Mortgage. This is an evening of appreciation of and by the association for their members and the good works that they do in our community. (Photos by Jeff Chavolla)

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Thu Sep 22, 2022 | 21:53pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/09/22/sbaor-member-appreciation-party-2022/

Sarah Sinclair

Advertising Director

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.