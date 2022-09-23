California Clean Air Day in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Celebrates the Legacy of Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County and Santa Barbara County residents are invited to participate in the fifth annual California Clean Air Day, which will take place on and around October 5, 2022. This year, Clean Air Day South Central Coast will honor former Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez for her life and legacy of fighting for clean air in the County.

Individuals are invited to match the hundreds of organizational partners who have taken a clean air pledge to do at least one thing in their community for clean air. The clean air pledge encourages actions such as taking public transit, biking, planting trees, cleaning air filters, and carpooling. “Pledgers” come together to take collective action on or by California Clean Air Day.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams, who served as Chair of the regional working group along with Supervisor Ramirez, wants us to do our part: “We may have lost our friend Carmen Ramirez, but we can continue her fight to ensure our community is safe to breathe in. Let’s learn more about taking our local bus system or purchasing a new or used electric car!”

“This year’s California Clean Air Day holds special meaning because Supervisor Ramirez worked so tirelessly to improve air quality in local communities. The Port of Hueneme is a founding member of the Clean Air Day Ventura County Working Group and continues to participate as a regional stakeholder and deeply committed public agency, which passed an ordinance to seek a ‘decarbonized zero emissions’ future for its operations last November. We invite everyone to participate and take the pledge and become active on the Central Coast,” said Mary Anne Rooney, Board President for the Oxnard Harbor District.

California Clean Air Day is made possible thanks to a broad group of corporate and government sponsors and the active engagement of our Regional Working Group.

In-Person Celebrations:

The public is invited to join more than a dozen planned activities taking place for Clean Air Day in the two-county region. A kick-off featuring dignitaries and nonprofit representatives will be held on September 24 at 11:00 am at the Port of Hueneme Banana Festival followed by the unveiling of an air quality monitor at 12:00 pm.

The Port will unveil its second air quality monitor, an EPA reference grade monitor that will be placed at the Port’s gate to capture real-time black carbon, or soot, which is one of the constituents of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) specific to South Oxnard. A land acknowledgment by Chumash native indigenous representatives will also be held as well as a proclamation presentation in memory of recently deceased County Supervisor and environmental advocate Carmen Ramirez. Additionally, participants can see up front port zero-emissions equipment, such as hybrid-electric cranes and electric container tractors. Clean Air Day micrograntees (projects funded specifically for Clean Air Day activities) will be highlighted as well.

List of Clean Air Day Events Taking Place in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

PORT OF HUENEME BANANA FESTIVAL

September 24 | 11:00 am | Port Hueneme, CA

Featuring various nonprofits, the unveiling of an air quality monitor, shopping, and tasty snacks, join the Port of Hueneme at the Banana Festival to celebrate a diverse working port!

VENTURA EV SHOWCASE

September 25 | 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm | Ventura, CA

Come to another exciting event at the Ventura Harbor Village. Over on the main lawn you will find an amazing showcase of electric vehicles. There will be cars, vans, SUVs, trucks and other electric equipment, even some vintage EV conversions and an electric boat!

RIDE AND DRIVE AT THE GOVERNMENT CENTER

September 27 | 10:00 am – 02:00 pm | Ventura, CA

The County of Ventura is partnering with Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance to host the FREE Ventura Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive event. The public is invited to test drive a variety of electric vehicles, learn from industry experts and enjoy food and giveaways.

ADOPT-A-TREE WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

September 28 | 04:00 pm – 06:00 pm | Greater Ventura Area

The County of Ventura Sustainability Division is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura to host an Adopt-a-tree event. Children enrolled in the Boys and Girls Saticoy clubhouse will receive an environmental education presentation on the benefits of trees, why they’re important in cleaning the air, and how to care for trees. After, the kids will get to choose from a selection of native and drought-tolerant plants to take home.

OXNARD THURSDAY MARKETS EV SHOW

September 29 | 09:00 am – 01:30 pm | Oxnard, CA

Join us at Plaza Park Farmers Market for an electric vehicle show. View the latest models, meet local experienced EV owners, and get your EV-related questions answered.

ADOPT-A-TREE WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

September 30 | 04:00 pm – 06:00 pm | Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

The County of Ventura Sustainability Division is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme to host an Adopt-a-tree event. Children enrolled in the Boys and Girls Nyeland Acres clubhouse will receive an environmental education presentation on the benefits of trees, why they’re important in cleaning the air, and how to care for trees. After, the kids will get to choose from a selection of native and drought tolerant plants to take home.

SANTA MARIA EV SHOWCASE

September 30 | 05:30 pm – 08:30 pm | Santa Maria, CA

In addition to the regular events including the farmers market, live music, local foods, produce, and craft vendors, you will also have the opportunity to experience the National Drive Electric Week EV Showcase. Partners for the EV showcase include APCD, C5, EV Advocates of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter of the Sierra Club, and Community Environmental Council.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: SIGHT + SOUND FILM FESTIVAL

September 30 | 7:00 pm | Oxnard, CA

A three-day film festival taking place across various venues in the city of Oxnard, Sight + Sound brings you to the very edges of cinematic programming. With spaces to zen out Tinseltown-style, we’re heightening every olfactory, tactile, optical, and auditory point of contact. Even tastebuds will be rewarded with themed drinks and curated bites between film segments covering narrative, docs, foreign films, experimental, and student shorts. Come early and stay late for the afterparties.

ISLA VISTA CLEAN AIR DAY CONCERT AND RAFFLE

October 1 | 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Isla Vista, CA

On Saturday October 1, 2022, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District will host a free community event in celebration of California Clean Air Day. The event will take place during IVRPD’s Summer Concert Series grand finale in Anisq’Oyo’ Park in downtown Isla Vista (950 Embarcadero Del Mar) and feature a bike valet with complimentary bike services, souvenirs, and a raffle giveaway grand prize of an electric scooter valued at $200.

NATIVE PLANTPALOOZA & ECO FEST

October 1 | 09:00 am – 02:00 pm | Thousand Oaks, CA

On Saturday, October 1, the Conejo Open Space Foundation will present a free educational event featuring dozens of eco-related exhibitors and fun activities for kids. The first-time festival’s exhibitors include butterfly experts from Betina’s Little Farm and Butterfly Garden, beekeepers from the Los Angeles County Beekeeping Association, City of Thousand Oaks Sustainability group, noted wildflower painter and author Stacy Ruda Best, the National Wildlife Federation, National Park Service, Conejo Climate Coalition, Conejo Recreation & Park District, REI, the Conejo Valley Audubon Society, Westlake Garden Club, Conejo Valley Garden Club, Poison Free Conejo, and many more that will have native plants and other eco-related goodies for sale, as well as plenty of freebies.

DRIVE YOUR IMAGINATION WITH EVIE MCWHEELIE!

October 4 | 08:00 am – 05:00 pm | Ventura, CA

Students will also participate in a learning activity centered around a loveable EV character designed by VCREA – Evie McWheelie. Students will have the opportunity to enter in an Evie McWheelie Coloring Contest and a Build Evie McWheelie activity, in which they can collaborate with classmates to build a toy Evie McWheelie using an Electric Car Build Kit.

VENTURA TREE ALLIANCE OAKTOBER TREE PLANTING

October 5 | 10:00 am – 12:00 am | Ventura, CA

Celebrating OAKtober as a part of California Clean Air Day, VTA is planting 20 oak trees of varied species to shade the much used, but shade barren, bike path at Community Park. We are partnering with the City of Ventura’s Urban Forestry Division, College Area Community Council and Ventura College, encouraging tree lovers of all ages to join us at the fun and worthwhile event. Bring a shovel, gloves, water, and a hat and enjoy a morning outdoors doing something for the community!

REV YOUR ENGINES

October 11 | 09:00 am | Ventura, CA

Transportation emissions account for more than half of Ventura County’s air pollution. To combat this, Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance (VCREA) is working with school districts in Ventura County to promote two electric vehicle (EV) learning activities for grades 1 and 6.

VENTURA COUNTY CLEAN AIR SUMMIT

October 12 | 08:30 am – 03:00 pm | Oxnard, CA

At this inaugural summit and expo, Gold Coast Transit District has invited key stakeholders and experts in clean transportation and climate action to convene and discuss pressing topics in clean energy hydrogen fuel cell, micro-mobility, and vehicle electrification, while exploring other opportunities and connecting with leaders in both the public and private sectors.

WALK / BIKE / ROLL TO SCHOOL DAY

October 14, 2022 | 08:00 am – 08:25 am | Santa Barbara, CA

Adams Elementary is proud to encourage safe, sustainable transportation at our Walk, Bike, or Roll to School Day, helping our students and families learn safe routes to/from school without using individual cars. This can positively impact the air quality around our school and our community.

About Santa Barbara County APCD

The mission of Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District is to protect the people and the environment of Santa Barbara County from the effects of air pollution. Learn more: www.OurAir.org.

About Coalition for Clean Air

Since 1971, the Coalition for Clean Air has worked to protect public health, improve air quality and prevent climate change in California. With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CCA advocates to make sure every breath you take is a breath of clean air.

