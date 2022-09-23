Feed-Back | Tiny Homes Raise Big Support While Larger Homes Raise More-Than-a-Little Concern

Readers Take Positions on Housing, Drought, and Brewhouse Closing

Feed-Back is our one-stop shop for the best comments from our social media posts.

This week, our post about Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village had an overwhelmingly positive response.

User @dinotes wonders what else can be done to support similar solutions for S.B.’s homeless community:

The post had user @never2fast1981 seeing tiny homes as a viable solution to S.B.’s housing crisis:

Unsurprisingly, Santa Barbara’s housing crisis was also a point of contention on Facebook when news broke that a new, 39-rental-unit project had recently cleared the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission.

While Teresa Jamison sees alternatives to new developments…

…Jenny Gold points out the issue of unmandated parking downtown, regardless of building novelty.

Meanwhile, Kit Stolz’s article on Southern California’s potentially perennial drought had several Instagram users discussing the effects of agriculture on the state’s climate conditions. User @banned_from_the_ig_2.5 offered a few suggestions in response to a previous comment:

Finally, there was a communal show of appreciation for Santa Barbara’s Brewhouse when it was announced that the establishment would soon be under new ownership — we even received a quick lesson in German literature from Instagram user @ricky.polizo:

