Feed-Back | Introducing Our Weekly Roundup of Social Media Comments in Santa Barbara

Readers Weigh In on the Biggest Stories in Santa Barbara and Beyond

Feed-Back is our one-stop shop for the best comments from our social media posts. First up, we take a look at the response to Nick Welsh’s story, “Wage-Rent Gap for Millennials Living in Mid-Size Cities Highest in Santa Barbara Area.”

User @idyll.mercantile wants to look into what it’ll take to raise millennial wages:

Reader @thestouff floated the idea of a vacancy tax, which Welsh previously brought up in a Poodle. See also: “Census Reveals a Culprit Behind Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis.”

Then @inspireamind discussed the idea of letting “locals have first dibs on any property for sale”:

Next, we’re sharing this fun fact in response to Macduff Everton’s remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II:

Keep up with all of the discussion of local news developments across our social platforms on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.