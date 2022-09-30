Feed-Back | Burrito Week Rules; the Future of Downtown Carp … Drools?

Feed-Back is our one-stop shop for the best comments and content from our social media posts.

Phew, what a week — a Burrito Week, that is! The last seven days marked the Indy‘s second annual Burrito Week, with 10 restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta offering mouth-watering, tortilla-wrapped goodness for only $7.

Our socials were buzzing with Burrito Week activity. Instagram user @Almaso90 hosted a Rose Garden burrito party:

@Jimontheair tagged us in a series of his own fun, burrito reviews:

Our new favorite doggie duo, @jaggerdwagger, even got in on the Burrito Week action:

And, in case you missed it, our very own news reporter @Ryan.P.Cruz participated in a little Burrito Week taste test from the Indy kitchen!

Speaking of Ryan, he reported this week on some potentially big changes coming to Carpinteria’s downtown, and reactions were unsurprisingly dejected. Some, such as Facebook user Guy Romano, fondly recalled the Carpinteria of the past:

While others lamented its possible future:

Facebook user Patricia Tenyer identified a few logistical issues with forthcoming developments:

And local business owner Kristin Fraser challenged “the people that care” to “start putting their money where there [sic] mouth is.”

