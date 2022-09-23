The Home Page | Pink Power and Fergie’s Estate

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 18, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: Chairish

I live in downtown Santa Barbara, where mattresses left on curbs are not an uncommon sight. Perfectly clean white armchairs are a less frequent occurrence, but that’s what I saw down the block from my house on a walk with Scout yesterday. And instead of “I wonder why someone left this perfectly serviceable chair on the street,” I found myself thinking, “The curve of those arms would look great in a coat of glossy hot-pink paint.” I’ve been bitten by the Barbiecore bug.

Credit: Heidi Marler

The Barbiecore aesthetic tempts me in a Hello Kitty meets girl power meets Fiestaware sort of way. Strong, vibrant, and feminine, with a healthy dose of Barbie herself thrown in. She always did have a strong sense of style. To date, pink accessories in my bathroom and a rose-colored throw on the bed are as brave as I’ve gotten, but as I’m dipping my toe in, there’s no shortage of resources to influence me. The sofa vignette above is from British Instagrammer Heidi Marler, who is featured in this article from the Washington Post. Check out her pink kitchen with pink refrigerator … she’s even got a pastel-pink vacuum cleaner.

Credit: Josh Thornton

The experts say that Barbiecore is glossy finishes, curvy lines, and pink everything. I say it’s kitschy fun. There are plenty more examples like the bedroom above and the living room below. The Chairish blog even includes shopping resources, too. Although personally, I think Barbiecore lends itself perfectly to thrift store shopping and garage sale finds, coupled with some DIY painting in your favorite pink hues. That is, unless you’re lucky enough to find the perfect chair along the side of the road.

Credit: Karen Millett

I learned that right here in the Santa Ynez Valley, Fergie’s estate is for sale. The Ferguson Crest Estate was built by Fergie and her father in 2013, helping her dad realize his dream of planting a vineyard and creating his own wine label. The Ferguson Crest label includes Syrah crafted from the vineyard situated on the property.

Credit: David Palermo

As you can see from the photo, stunning views of the Valley and the Santa Ynez Mountains give this six-plus-acre estate a luxurious setting. The four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath, 5,456-square-foot estate is listed by Steve Epstein of Epstein Partners.

Meanwhile, I’m musing new ways to increase my pink quotient. I’ve got a crafty, colorful picture-frame project in mind. Stay tuned, and I’ll let you know how it turns out! If you’ve got your own style samples to share, send them my way. Enjoy your weekend!

