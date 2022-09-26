Mama Luma Appeared on Hollywood Red Carpet for Netflix’s ‘Blonde’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The movie Blonde is about the life of Marilyn Monroe, one of the most memorable icons of Hollywood. The highly anticipated movie’s gala picked up a lot of attention, and all the eyes were on the very popular cast featuring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Bobby Cannavale, Jessica Chastain and more.

The little star Lily Fisher, who plays the young Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, made an appearance at the event in her gorgeous Silver Ruffle Sleeve Marilyn Dress from the Snow Moon Collection of Mama Luma.

The brand has styled many kid actors in the past years. Faithe Herman, Stella Edwards, Madeleine McGraw, and Lexy Kolker are just a few of them. Mama Luma’s reputation is well heard in the global kids’ fashion industry with its one-of-a-kind designs.