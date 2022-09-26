Extra!

Stearns Wharf’s 150th Anniversary Photo Gallery

By
Mon Sep 26, 2022 | 11:10am

Join us to celebrate this iconic Santa Barbara structure that has served as a focal point to the community for years! In honor of its 150th anniversary, please share a photo, new or old, of your favorite memories at Stearns Wharf in the gallery below.

All photo submissions will be entered in a giveaway to win passes to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center. All winners will be contacted through email. Photo submissions are open through Wednesday, November 2.

Mon Sep 26, 2022 | 19:42pm
Indy Staff

