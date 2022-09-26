Stearns Wharf’s 150th Anniversary Photo Gallery

Join us to celebrate this iconic Santa Barbara structure that has served as a focal point to the community for years! In honor of its 150th anniversary, please share a photo, new or old, of your favorite memories at Stearns Wharf in the gallery below.

All photo submissions will be entered in a giveaway to win passes to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center. All winners will be contacted through email. Photo submissions are open through Wednesday, November 2.