City of Goleta Launches Know Your District Campaign in Preparation for City’s First By-District Election on November 8

GOLETA, CA, September 27, 2022 – In an effort to help Goleta voters transition to the City’s first By-District election on November 8, 2022, the City has launched a new #KnowYourDistrict campaign. The goal is to ensure that Goleta voters know what district they live in and if they will be voting for a councilmember this upcoming election. The educational campaign includes a new Know Your District video in English and Spanish, A-Frame signs with a QR Code linking to the City’s interactive map on its election page and light post banners placed throughout the City.

Watch the video in English here: https://youtu.be/ehCrMXI-zQI

Watch the video in Spanish here: https://youtu.be/LueKsftkhD0

The video is narrated by veteran City Clerk Deborah Lopez and Deputy City Clerk David Cutaia with Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez doing the Spanish version.

This is an historic election for the City of Goleta. The City is now divided into four districts and registered voters in Districts 1 and 2 will have the opportunity to elect City Councilmembers from the District in which they live in this election. Voters in Districts 3 and 4 won’t vote on a Councilmember until 2024. The Mayor’s seat will continue to be elected at-large and will be on the November 2024 ballot as well.

The Know Your District campaign is designed to encourage registered voters in Goleta to stop where they are and make sure they know what district they live in by going to an interactive map at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap and entering their address

There is a lot to consider this election for Goleta voters. There are also two measures on the Goleta ballot that residents city-wide will vote on. Measure B2022 is for a 1% Sales and Transaction Use tax and Measure C2022 is for a Flavored Tobacco Ban Ordinance.

The City sent a Know Your Goleta Ballot mailer last week to all registered voters in Goleta outlining what to expect this year. You can find the mailer on the City’s Elections website or go to https://tinyurl.com/y8kpc7ac.

For all Goleta election related information, go to our website at www.cityofgoleta.org/elections.