Dirty Parklets

I have thought the parklets looked like a big homeless encampment since day one. Then they got dirtier and dirtier.

Santa Barbara has disappeared. First you couldn’t see the mountains any more, and then the dirty and ugly parklets came. No one can figure out what to do to make them work.

Santa Barbara should not end up being a fake Disneyland, and that’s the direction I see it going. I think State Street is just too small an area for someone’s big dream of parklets and people walking and bike riders and homeless people and empty stores all fitting in. And staying clean. I’ve never seen State Street so dirty.

Move the parklet idea somewhere else. Milpas? Goleta? State Street does not work.

Sorry restaurant people. No more free extra space on our dime.