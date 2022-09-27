Santa Barbara Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine

Tasting & Yacht Tours Fundraiser is planned this year for Saturday, October 8th from

4pm to 7pm at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor. It’s the first time back since

2019!

Come join us for a wonderful evening of wine tasting from local wineries paired with hors

d’oeuvres and desserts, while enjoying yachts across Marina 1 in the Santa Barbara

Harbor. During this event, you can expect to:

• Tour amazing motor and sailing yachts and meet with their owners

• Receive a custom engraved wine glass with each ticket

• Enjoy beer tasting too, paired with select sausages

• Sample hors d’oeuvres, coffee, and desserts

• Bid to win fabulous silent auction items

• Mingle and meet all your friends during a wonderful afternoon and evening!

Guests can enjoy fireworks after the event, scheduled at 7 pm, to celebrate the 150th

anniversary of the wharf.

The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association (www.sbssa.org) is a nonprofit organization

founded in 1948 for the sailing education of children ages 8–15. The annual wine tasting

event is our only fundraiser. The funds raised provide for maintenance and operation of

our two safety boats, educational materials, acknowledgments and awards, and other

operating expenses.



Tickets cost $80 and are available online: https://www.sbssa.org/wine-yacht-gala

Guests must be 21+ to attend.



This event is generously sponsored by The Chandlery; Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray LLP;

Sanford; Silver; Rusack; Lafond; Presqu’ile; Santa Barbara Winery; Summer Sky Vineyard; Cordon

of Santa Barbara; Saarloos + Sons; Summer Somewhere Wines; Revealed by Sean Best; Chambers

& Chambers; Institution Ale Company; The Brewhouse; M. Special; and numerous local businesses

supporting our silent auction.

About the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association

The Sea Shells were founded in 1948, is to teach children, ages 8-15, the art, skill, and

sport of sailing, and to impart a love of sailing, a stewardship of our local harbor, and a

sense of community through family-oriented and volunteer-driven programming. For

over seventy years, the Sea Shells have taught sailing, seamanship, self-reliance, and

teamwork. In addition to the weekly Sunday regatta, there are picnics, instructional

days, work days, parties, and road trips, fostering strong, long-term friendships among

skippers and families. Many skippers who learned through Sea Shells continue sailing in

the Santa Barbara community and racing in the local, weekly “Wet Wednesday” events.

The Sea Shells welcome any families who have children interested in sailing.