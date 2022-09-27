Santa Barbara Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours
SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine
Tasting & Yacht Tours Fundraiser is planned this year for Saturday, October 8th from
4pm to 7pm at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor. It’s the first time back since
2019!
Come join us for a wonderful evening of wine tasting from local wineries paired with hors
d’oeuvres and desserts, while enjoying yachts across Marina 1 in the Santa Barbara
Harbor. During this event, you can expect to:
• Tour amazing motor and sailing yachts and meet with their owners
• Receive a custom engraved wine glass with each ticket
• Enjoy beer tasting too, paired with select sausages
• Sample hors d’oeuvres, coffee, and desserts
• Bid to win fabulous silent auction items
• Mingle and meet all your friends during a wonderful afternoon and evening!
Guests can enjoy fireworks after the event, scheduled at 7 pm, to celebrate the 150th
anniversary of the wharf.
The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association (www.sbssa.org) is a nonprofit organization
founded in 1948 for the sailing education of children ages 8–15. The annual wine tasting
event is our only fundraiser. The funds raised provide for maintenance and operation of
our two safety boats, educational materials, acknowledgments and awards, and other
operating expenses.
Tickets cost $80 and are available online: https://www.sbssa.org/wine-yacht-gala
Guests must be 21+ to attend.
This event is generously sponsored by The Chandlery; Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray LLP;
Sanford; Silver; Rusack; Lafond; Presqu’ile; Santa Barbara Winery; Summer Sky Vineyard; Cordon
of Santa Barbara; Saarloos + Sons; Summer Somewhere Wines; Revealed by Sean Best; Chambers
& Chambers; Institution Ale Company; The Brewhouse; M. Special; and numerous local businesses
supporting our silent auction.
About the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association
The Sea Shells were founded in 1948, is to teach children, ages 8-15, the art, skill, and
sport of sailing, and to impart a love of sailing, a stewardship of our local harbor, and a
sense of community through family-oriented and volunteer-driven programming. For
over seventy years, the Sea Shells have taught sailing, seamanship, self-reliance, and
teamwork. In addition to the weekly Sunday regatta, there are picnics, instructional
days, work days, parties, and road trips, fostering strong, long-term friendships among
skippers and families. Many skippers who learned through Sea Shells continue sailing in
the Santa Barbara community and racing in the local, weekly “Wet Wednesday” events.
The Sea Shells welcome any families who have children interested in sailing.