Dogs Like Burritos Too

Credit: Courtesy

We’ve enjoyed numerous photos and videos on Instagram during the Santa Barbara Independent’s second annual Burrito Week, with 10 restaurants serving $7 burritos for the past seven days. But we’re suckers for pets, especially those that enjoy burritos, so we’re highlighting the efforts of @jaggerdwagger to eat as many as possible while also showing off the curlicues of Jagger and Sierra.

Jagger is a nine-year-old Goldendoodle, who worked as a therapy dog in San Francisco until recently, while Sierra is a sassy two-year-old Bernedoodle, both seen here at Los Agaves.

“They are very happy the Pawrents decided to move back to Santa Barbara after 10 years in the Bay Area,” said their human Cat Nisbet. “We just arrived this month and we realize here in Santa Barbara we have the best burritos.” While Nisbet enjoyed the birria burrito from S.B. Food Connection most, the pups enjoyed small bites of egg from El Zarape’s pasilla burrito.

Until next year!

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.