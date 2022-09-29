Old Town Input

Well, here we go again. The City of Goleta is seeking input from everyone about something they have already decided they are going to do. There were three options, but two were so bad, they’ve narrowed it down to just one bad idea for us to choose from. Narrowing Hollister down to one lane in each direction and as a special bonus, they are adding diagonal reverse parking! That just sounds so safe, doesn’t it?

Hollister Ave Old Town Interim Striping Project | Goleta, CA (cityofgoleta.org)

No matter how you slice it, cutting Hollister down to two lanes will add more traffic to an already congested 101 and Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks. So this will not just affect Old Town. This will have citywide repercussions.

There are lots more reasons this idea is bad, and multiple alternatives to road narrowing, but they’ve all been discussed at length. The meeting is tonight at the Community Center at 6 p.m., but if you prefer to send an email, that is very helpful as well.

Mayor and City Council | Goleta, CA (cityofgoleta.org)

It seems the strategy here is to just keep dragging this out until the objectors give up. Maybe it will work.

Tom Modugno owns the Santa Cruz Market on Hollister Avenue in Old Town.