Santa Barbara, Calif. – With the upcoming cultural season being one of the largest and most diverse in recent years, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara wanted to create a place for people to easily browse all the happenings. In collaboration with VOICE Magazine, we launched the promotional campaign ARTOBER – a month long celebration of arts, music, theatre and design. From the launch of highly-anticipated seasons from Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, and Ensemble Theatre Company, to concerts by award-winning musicians and art shows, locals of all ages and interests can partake.

Saturday, October 1st sees three major events kick off the season of culture: The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara’s (AIA) ArchitecTours; Opera Santa Barbara’s TOSCA at Granada Theatre; Benise – Spanish Night at Lobero Theatre.

The first week of October will also see the 1st Thursday Art Walk hosting an illustrious line up of venues featuring attractions such as art openings, live music, artist’s receptions, wine tastings, and hands-on activities. It truly is a special 1st Thursday as UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) presents Ukraine Fest from 5 – 8 PM, a free cultural celebration featuring craft displays, short music and dance performances, a custom “sunflower” cocktail at The Good Lion and more. Bandura musician Siuzanna Iglidan who appeared alongside John Legend during the 2022 Grammy Awards will enliven the street with a free performance. Ukraine Fest takes place on the 1200 block of State Street in front of the Granada Theatre and is presented in conjunction with DakhaBrakha’s performance at said theater, get your tickets here!

Participating Organizations:

AIA ArchictecTours, Arlington Theatre, Metopolitan Theatre, UCSB Arts and Lectures, Ensemble Theatre Company, Granada Theatre, Lobero Theatre, Paseo Nuevo, Pianos on State, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Symphony, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, 1st Thursday Art Walk, Downtown Santa Barbara.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, October, 1 AIA Architect Tours

Saturday, Oct 1, 6 PM

TOSCA, Opera Santa Barbara at the Granada Theater

Set in Rome around 1850. The great diva has it all: beauty, talent, friends in high places, love, and an unshakeable faith in God. She lives a charmed life, blissfully unaware of the dystopia that surrounds her. All that will change in one harrowing day and night, in Puccini’s nail-biting melodrama.

https://ticketing.granadasb.org/17049

Saturday, October 1, 7:30 PM

Spanish Guitar Entertainment presents Benise – Spanish Nights; Lobero Theatre

The Emmy award winning show returns with a new production Spanish Nights – Featuring the passion and grace of Flamenco combined with fiery Spanish guitar. Backed by a stage full of musicians and elaborately choreographed dancers, Benise takes the audience on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more! Tickets: https://www.lobero.org/events/benise-spanish-nights/

October 4-23. All day

Pianos on State, Presenting Sponsor Santa Barbara Bowl

Pianos are back on State Street to play and enjoy free of charge. Pianos on State has been spontaneously reintroducing music and art into people’s everyday lives since 2009! Learn more about all of the artists that painted this year’s pianos and where all of the pianos are located on State Street at the link below. https://www.downtownsb.org/events/artober/pianos-on-state

Thursday, October 6, 5-8 PM

Free: 1st Thursday ArtWalk is an evening of art and culture in downtown Santa Barbara. On the first Thursday of each month, participating galleries and venues offer free access to visual and performing arts in a fun and social environment. Venues feature attractions such as art openings, live music, artists’ receptions, lectures, wine tastings, and hands-on activities. To see the October line up visit: https://www.downtownsb.org/events/1st-thursday

Thursday, October 6, 5 – 8 PM

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Ukraine Fest

in front of the Granada Theatre before the DakhaBrakha concert at 8 p.m.

https://www.downtownsb.org/events/artober/arts-and-lectures

Thursday, October 6, 8 PM

UCSB Arts and Lectures DakhaBrakha Concert

An evening of Ukrainian culture featuring DakhaBrakha. From Kyiv, DakhaBrakha creates a world of unexpected new music, weaving ancient folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip hop, the avant-garde and traditional instrumentation from around the world. Prepare yourself for a sonic feast that celebrates the spirit and determination of Ukraine.

https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/22-23/dakhabrakha/

Friday, October 7, 8 PM

An Evening with The Wallflowers

EARL MINNIS PRESENTS at the Lobero Theatre

The Wallflowers have held their ground as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. Exit Wounds, the group’s latest studio offering, finds the GRAMMYâ Award winning band’s signature sound intact, even as Jakob Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians. Tickets: https://www.lobero.org/events/the-wallflowers-2/

Saturday, October 8, 8 PM

Swing Out, Granada Theatre; Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures;

“A sweeping ride through contemporary swing dance… Captivating… Extraordinary.”

Tickets; https://ticketing.granadasb.org/17438

October 6-23

Carmen Jones; Ensemble Theatre Company

Oscar Hammerstein adapted this beloved opera into an African-American Broadway musical. The classic story of the bewitching Carmen is set in 1943 at a parachute factory, with all of Bizet’s famous music. Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II Music by Georges Bizet, Directed by Jonathan Fox, Tickets; https://www.downtownsb.org/events/artober/ensemble-theatre-company

Sunday, October 9, 7 PM

Prince Royce; Arlington Theatre;

Tickets: https://www.axs.com/events/430481/prince-royce-tickets?q=The+Arlington

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8 PM

Nebula Dance Lab presents Humanity at the Lobero Theatre

Inspired by the short story “The Child’s Story” by Charles Dickens, Humanity is an exploration of living one’s truth, being present, and celebrating our differences. Choreography by Chloe Roberts, under the direction of Devyn Duex, with special guest performances.

Tickets: https://www.lobero.org/events/nebula-dance-lab-humanity/

To learn more and see the more than 30 events in as part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s ART-OBER line up visit: https://www.downtownsb.org/events/artober

HALLOWEEN

Thursday, October 27, 5-9 PM

Rock the Block, Harvest Block Party on the 800 Block of State Street

Live Music, Dance Flash mobs, Halloween Costumed Pug Procession, Community Costume Contest. Grab your dinner at a local restaurant and eat communally a this fun community event. Free and open to the public. More details coming soon at www.downtownsb.org

Saturday, October 29, 3-6 PM

Downtown Safe Trick or Treat

Come Downtown to celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating business to business, with your family. Grab a map of all trick or treating locations, the week before Halloween at the link below. https://www.downtownsb.org/events/halloween

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1400 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.