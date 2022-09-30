Domestic Violence Solutions Announced Events to Honor Domestic Violence Action Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 30, 2022 — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

This fall, Domestic Violence Solutions is joining sister organizations around the country to make the change from awareness to action. “Since 1987, Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been used to highlight the prevalence of Domestic Violence in our communities and the need for us all to focus on solutions. After 35 years, we are proud of the work we’ve done to bring awareness to the public, work that we are proud to continue. But we also know that our collective efforts need to focus on finding solutions – a belief you will find right in the name of our organization. Making the change from awareness to action is an acknowledgment that, together, we all need to take action to stop domestic violence in all its forms”. Shared Ken Oplinger, DVS Interim Executive Director and Director of Operations.

More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity, orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. Based on data collected in 2022, over 4,000 calls came into Domestic Violence Solutions’ 24/7 crisis hotline. Where survivors seeking safety and support can call and immediately be connected with a trained advocate. This year’s DVAM campaign strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and how it will take a community-wide effort to end it.

Throughout October, Domestic Violence Solutions will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. There will also be ways the community can take action to show their solidarity with survivors. Supporters can donate to Domestic Violence Solutions’ month-long gift card drive to help empower survivors with financial freedom. Gift cards give survivors the chance to exercise their own purchasing power and take control of making decisions for themselves and their children. A candlelight vigil is also being held to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence. Supporters can get involved and learn more about the events at https://dvsolutions.org/dvam22/.

The goal of DVAM is to start a conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness, increase donations, volunteer efforts, and deepen community engagement. As a community, we all have a role in changing the narrative about what domestic violence is, to whom it happens, and how we can support those experiencing it and, ultimately, prevent it entirely. Everyone has a part to play in supporting our work to end it. Domestic violence thrives in silence. To support survivors and prevent domestic violence in the future, we all need to normalize talking about it openly and candidly.