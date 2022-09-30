Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Homicide on East Mountain Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman that resulted from her

being struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Thursday, September 29, 2022. At approximately

5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 800-block of East Mountain Drive for a report of woman

heard screaming. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was seriously injured, lying in the

roadway. The vehicle that struck the woman had fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The adult

female victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries at approximately

7:45 p.m.



Based on their initial investigation, detectives believe the woman was intentionally struck by the

driver of the vehicle and they are investigating this as a homicide. The identity of the victim is

pending family notification. The identity of the suspect, who remains outstanding, and the vehicle

description is not yet available for release. The suspect and the victim were known to each other, and

this is not a random attack.