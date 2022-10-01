We are writing to thank the Santa Barbara Independent for Gail Arnold’s August 4, 2022, positive and fun article which celebrates our community’s growing passion to protect birds! https://www.independent.com/2022/08/04/lotusland-celebrates-at-birdsong-event/

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) also thanks Lotusland for sharing the beauty and song of Santa Barbara birds and birding with our community. Working together, we truly achieve SBAS’s mission to protect area birdlife and habitat and connect people with birds through education, conservation, and science.

We are humbled and energized by our community’s commitment to protect birds, and we invite all Independent readers to support our local SBAS chapter, attend our free Evening Programs, participate in our monthly activities, and join SBAS as members to help us protect birdlife and habitat in Santa Barbara County. SBAS is supported by local membership, donations and grants. One hundred percent of contributions go directly to work for our local birds and their habitats. We look forward to enjoying many birding events and monthly evening programs together. New birders are welcome! To find out more information, please visit: https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/join-sbas/

Katherine Emery is executive director of S.B. Audubon.