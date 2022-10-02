My wife, Wendy, and I have cherished the more than 40 years we’ve worked and raised our three children in Southern California. Some years ago, we decided that we wanted a better quality of life. We started our search.

We explored everywhere, “From the mountains to the sea,” as KCAL News Broadcaster, Jerry Dunphy, would say each night. We thought there was no better way to add to our decision process than to take a look and listen to what the people say. To us, the “people” are the voters and those who the public elects to represent us. We narrowed it down, and found such a place. We fell in love with the Central Coast and the quality of life it presents.

We noted how then Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal followed the principles taught him by a dedicated family. We learned that he is a Marine Corps Reserves veteran (something very special to me, a combat veteran) and has now moved up the ladder, representing the Central Coast as a Member of Congress. I’ve paid close attention to the work Salud has considered his priorities. His door has always been open.

Not only has Salud talked the talk when it comes to seeing the damage being done by inflation, he’s delivered investments and policies that will make a difference to our quality of lives. Housing, transportation, environmental issues, health care, and employment are all on his bucket list to address and help improve. In such matters, Salud has taken the lead.

With the most beautiful beaches in the country, and with the sheer beauty of the mountains and coastal wildlife, few places can match the Central Coast of California. This is the image of the reality of natural beauty, and I am so very pleased who is watching over where we choose to call home.