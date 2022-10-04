The Library Offers Volunteer Tutor Training for Reading Intervention Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) will host a three-session tutor training in October as part of the SBPL OG Readers Tutoring Program that helps support students who are struggling with reading skills. The Library invites adults and teens looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity to become OG Tutors as part of this free one-on-one tutoring service for 1st – 4th graders.

Library staff will match students and tutors after volunteers have completed an 8-hour training based on the Orton-Gillingham (OG) approach, which employs multisensory learning, phonics-based instruction, and structured lessons. This innovative program is offered by only a handful of libraries nationwide.

The OG Readers Program is a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara students to catch up on essential reading skills. Less than half of local students are reading at grade level, so volunteering with the Library provides a chance to be an active part of a community solution.

Volunteers will learn post-graduate level reading intervention skills. This allows the OG Readers Program to provide targeted strategies to students in a way that differs from traditional tutoring programs. Once training is complete, volunteers will meet their students at least once a week at an SBPL location. Volunteers will be matched with a child based on both parties’ availability. The Library will provide all needed materials and offer ongoing support.

Volunteers should enjoy working with young people, exhibit patience, and be excited to share a passion for reading. All volunteers must be at least 16 years of age and those over 18 will be required to complete a background check. Tutors are expected to complete the training sessions and commit to at least one hour of tutoring per week for a minimum of 6 months.

Join Library staff at the next training on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, and 18 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Eastside Library.

Register to attend the training on the Library’s website.

Teens ages 16 and up can earn service hours for both the time spent in training and weekly tutoring.

Learn more about how to become a tutor by emailing Library staff at OGreaders@santabarbaraca.gov