Carl Perry Always Takes the Camera

Credit: Carl Perry

A Santa Barbara resident since 2 years old, Carl Perry, who shot many of the photographs for this week’s cover story on Stearns Wharf, recalls one day during high school when the bioluminescence was so strong that he and some friends decided to jump off of the pier into the water. “Swimming around was cool, until the light started to glow from below us,” he explained. “There was a pair of seals darting around us. Mind-blowing, and a little scary. I’ll never forget it!”

Today, Carl is pursuing photography full-time, focusing on live music with hopes of being hired by a band for a tour. He’s also putting together a book about his time at Revolver Pizza, which he helped open during the peak of the pandemic. And while working on this week’s story, he was scouting the harbor for a good wide shot for Stearns Wharf. “I came across a crowd of people watching the fire department rescue a guy out of the sewer!” said Carl. “I had all my gear with me, so I ended up staying and getting some shots of that, which ended up as a story! Yet another reason I always carry a camera.”

See carlperryphoto.com.

