Detectives Investigating Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Montecito

Montecito, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon where the

victim sustained serious injuries. On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:07 p.m., deputies

responded with fire and medics to the 900-block of Channel Drive for a report of a medical

emergency for an assault that had just occurred. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency call-takers spent

approximately 20 minutes coordinating efforts to locate the victim amongst homeless encampments.

Deputies eventually located the adult male victim who had serious injuries to the upper torso.

Deputies connected the victim with medics who transported him to an area hospital with serious

injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives have been assigned to investigate this assault. The suspect remains outstanding,

and the victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s

Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805)681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can

provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.