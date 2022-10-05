Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting an Accessibility is Community Care: Dignity-Infused Community Engagement Workshop

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is hosting an Accessibility is Community Care: Dignity-Infused Community Engagement Workshop on Friday, October 14 from 12pm-1:30pm via Zoom. IVCSD’s Community Engagement Intern and Accessibility Advocate, Sophia Lee-Park, has developed a workshop on accessible event planning and defining universal access to community engagement strategies. ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided. One of the many resources that will be shared is a corresponding resource guide and accessibility checklist. The workshop will conclude with a feedback and Q&A session. You are invited to RSVP here or the RSVP form in Spanish is available here.

This training opportunity will cover best practices, mediums, and techniques to ensure that you and your team’s current and future outreach efforts are inclusive and accessible for everyone. The first part of the workshop will provide organizational tips and recommendations to ensure community meetings and events are accessible and optimize participation for in-person or virtual events. This workshop will provide participants the opportunity to reflect, learn, and brainstorm strategies about how we can make virtual and in-person accessible and worthwhile for everyone.

The second part of the workshop will outline resources, tools, and suggestions for how to maximize the accessibility of your organization’s outreach materials and social media content. The target audience for this workshop is any individual or team that does community engagement-focused outreach or creates programming or marketing materials for event planning. Community partners are invited to submit current promotional materials for an upcoming event such as flyers or social media posts. Feedback and suggestions will be provided in real time for the entire group to learn from together.

Please reach out to Sydney Casler at 805-770-2752 ext. 1 or communityengagement@islavistacsd.com if you have any accommodation requests or questions.