 Old Town Trick or Treat Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.

All participating businesses will have a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window.

All activities are free for the youth and youth must be accompanied by an adult. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information contact The Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805) 736-4567.