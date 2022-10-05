Santa Barbara County Fire Department Wildfire Preparedness Exposition 2022

This Year's Event Will Take Place October 14-15 in Goleta

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to invite the community and local media

to attend the second 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition October 14-15, 2022.



Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council in partnership with the UCSB Wildfire Prevention and

Policy Lecture Series is hosting the Exposition. The Event will be held at the Direct Relief

building, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road in Goleta. There will be family friendly exhibits, activities,

presentations, and will feature a panel of speakers.



Friday October 14th, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm: Opening Reception with Speakers and Exhibits. “Why

Have Humans Lost Control of Wildfire in the Western United States?” Keynote Speaker Dr. Park

Williams.

Saturday October 15th, 11 am – 5 pm: Speakers, Exhibits, Activities & Food. (Come see your local

firefighters, engines, bulldozers, hand-crew, and helicopter.)



This event is funded by a Fire Prevention Grant and is part of the Regional Wildfire Mitigation

Program (RWMP).



Please see the links below for full detail regarding the 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition. See you there!



Link to the SBFSC webpage https://sbfiresafecouncil.org/

Link to the RWMP webpage https://rwmpsantabarbara.org/