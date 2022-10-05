SBPD Seeking New Applicants for the Volunteer in Policing Program￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 5, 2022

Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Police Department Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is accepting applications for interested community members wanting to volunteer their time at SBPD. Our current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character, and a dedication to public service.

The VIP Program began in the summer of 2017, and they are valued members of the SBPD family. The volunteers contribute to public safety–community relationships by assisting the Santa Barbara Police Department in various non-enforcement capacities that promote the community-oriented policing philosophy of the department.

VIPs regularly walk and assist on State Street, Milpas Street, and the Waterfront, interacting with community members and tourists. They assist the department with traffic control duties, special events, assist the investigative division, help with recruiting events, work as a greeter at the police department lobby, and many other essential tasks to support department effectiveness.

Basic requirements for potential members of the VIP Program include:

Be at least 21 years of age

Possess a valid California driver’s license

Be a resident of Santa Barbara or nearby communities

Pass a detailed background inspection

Be willing to attend regular meetings

Willingness to volunteer an average of 16 hours per month or 48 hours per quarter

The ability to communicate clearly with police employees and members of the community

For applications or questions about the program, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Program Director Dr. Howie Giles at hgiles@sbpd.com, call the recruitment hotline at 805-897-2465, or visit www.joinsantabarbarapd.org. Deadline for application submittal is October 28, 2022.