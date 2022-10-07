More Cruise Ships

Since the word got out that the City Council (on a vote of 5-1) approved 16 cruise ships to enter Marine Sanctuary waters in October and November (and more in December), there has been much dismay and anger expressed among citizens of Santa Barbara and neighboring communities. The pandemic took our attention away from the ships since there weren’t any. Now we are alert, and we want to have a voice in this matter.

The situation is serious and needs immediate action, for the Princess line has just been charged with violation of probation following a 2017 “criminal conviction for environmental crimes.” https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/princess-cruise-lines-pleads-guilty-second-revocation-probation

The list of cruise ship lines to enter Santa Barbara waters In October and November indicates that 10 of the 16 ships approved are the Princess ships.

This is no time to talk about future subcommittees or resolutions.

Decisions must be made now to stop or at least reduce the number of ships coming to Santa Barbara.