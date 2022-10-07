The Home Page | October Feels & Open Houses

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 2, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Ready for an inside scoop? If you were starting to think that there isn’t anything affordable for sale in the area, take a look at this cute condo listing. Located in a peaceful eucalyptus grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve, this one-bedroom condo has a completely upgraded kitchen, bathroom, and more. With a fireplace, washer/dryer, and extra storage, it has all the details that you thought you’d miss in a compact lifestyle. And just look at that colorful kitchen! Fortunately for you, it’s open today from 2-4 pm. Go visit my friend Michelle Madril at 7606 Hollister Ave., #309. Oh, and the best part? It’s listed at $599,000.

Credit: Michelle Madril

And if the condo doesn’t do it for you, check out Michelle’s Instagram anyway for real estate tips and cuteness overload from these two.

Credit: Mauricio Bergamin

As fall descends, we’re destined to spend more time indoors getting cozy. In many of our homes, this will surely mean more time on the couch. Our Style Specialist Christine recently gifted us with tips to consider when buying a new sofa. From cushion choices to material swatches to kiln-dried hardwood, there’s more to sofa selection than a glance and a click. And anyone who’s ever lived in Isla Vista — or seen a sofa dangling precariously out the window — knows the age-old couch conundrum: Make sure your new piece of furniture will fit through the door! Over on the Spruce blog, they’ve got their own guide to buying a great couch … and try to even answer the confounding question: Is it a sofa or a couch?

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Last week, I teased you with news of a home soon to be on the market in my downtown neighborhood. You can read all about it here, but don’t get your hopes up if you’re looking to put in a bid. As I walked by this Thursday morning, I got to meet my soon-to-be new neighbor, who has already made an accepted offer on this adorable home. Built in 1910, with sweet style, pocket doors, and designer touches galore, this cute cottage is still worth a peek, if only in our pages. If you missed out on this one, don’t be dismayed: I hear that my friend David Kim, who represented the seller of this home, is showing another new listing at 1428 Laguna Street that will be open from 1-4 p.m. today. But don’t delay!

Credit: Jay Wilde

Finally, as we ease into October, perky pumpkins, spooky skulls, and more will start spicing up the neighborhood. If you want to get into the action but need some inspiration beyond the usual, here’s an article touting 26 decor ideas that can stand the test of the entire season. The eerie plant silhouette artwork is my favorite gothic offering. But if subtle is not your thing, try this step-by-step guide to giant DIY spiders up to seven feet long that can grace your rooftop, get you in the spirit, and make your house the envy of ghouls and goblins galore.

We’ve got four more Sundays ’til All Hallows’ Eve: Send me your decorating ideas and/or pics of Halloweens past, and I’ll share them here. Until then, enjoy this week’s Indy, and your Sunday!

