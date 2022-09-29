Dreamy Downtown Cottage

Status: On the market

Address: 321 West Figueroa Street

Price: $1,195,000

Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.

Don’t get me wrong. I love my little one-bedroom cottage. But the house on West Fig emits character from every room, is full of designer details, and includes many of my wish list features.

Credit: Tom Ploch

I walk my dog, Scout, past the tidy gray facade of 321 West Figueroa almost every day, because it’s in my neighborhood. When I had the chance to look behind this home’s red front door, the nosy neighbor in me was ecstatic that I had a valid, professional reason to visit. Not that I needed any credentials. Realtors hold weekday open houses — which they refer to as “caravan” — to show each other their latest listings. Curious neighbors and other passersby are warmly welcomed to stop in anytime they see an open-house sign.

Once past the cute walkway and front porch, I stepped into the living room, where I was smitten with the beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, and vintage white fireplace. Big picture windows on two of the walls let the light stream in and add to the spacious feeling.

Credit: Tom Ploch

Straight through the living room lies the kitchen, and — I’ll admit it — here’s where my envy peaked. My little cottage has a long, narrow galley kitchen. It’s big enough for my needs, but it requires a certain tiny-home mentality. By contrast, this kitchen is a real room, with white custom cabinetry, open shelving, stainless-steel appliances, and actual space to move around in. There’s even enough room for a dining table, a luxury I can only dream of in my place.

Beyond the kitchen is a laundry room with a stunning black-and-white tile floor and storage galore. Every light fixture throughout this house is noteworthy, and the laundry room is no exception. A designer’s eye is evident in the color choices on the walls and details throughout.

On the right side of the house lie both bedrooms, with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom in between. The primary bedroom is at the back of the house, giving it the peace and quiet it deserves, plus a large walk-in closet that’s rare for homes of this era.

The bathroom is as charming as can be, with a claw-foot tub, square pedestal sink, and pocket doors that are both picturesque and practical, saving precious floor space.

A back porch off the laundry room gives access to both the backyard and a third bedroom with an exterior entry. Perfect for use as either a den or office, this delightful room has a back wall entirely of windows, giving it a sun porch aesthetic that could be perfect for a yoga studio or craft room. Its separation from the rest of the house makes it suitable for many creative uses.

Credit: Tom Ploch

The backyard is a superb example of doing a lot with a modest amount of space. Pavers line an L-shaped area with distinct zones for lounging, dining, and/or sun worshiping as you see fit. A stand of bamboo defines one corner, passion fruit vines climb the wooden fence that surrounds the entire yard, and an outdoor shower adds an ultimate Santa Barbara lifestyle touch.

With a fireplace, bathtub, front porch, and a detached garage, this house ticks off many of the items on my own wish list. However, one asset we share is our coveted downtown location; being able to walk to State Street, the arts and theatre district, and dining options galore. Scout and I will keep walking by the bright red front door of 321 West Figueroa Street, I’ll keep dreaming, and we’ll be ready to welcome its lucky new owners to the neighborhood.

321 West Figueroa Street is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by David Kim of DK Group of Village Properties. Reach David at (805) 296-0662 or david@villagesite.com.

Credit: Tom Ploch

