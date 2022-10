More Like This

Your latest issue features a headline saying “ COVID numbers are down .” That is likely correct, but we actually have no way of knowing the actual counts. People who self-test positive are not required to report results to the county. Plenty of media coverage quotes epidemiologists who believe that counts are being largely underestimated. Here’s one authoritative link: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7132a1.htm

