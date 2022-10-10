Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Community Outreach Committee Presents Second Annual Pianos on State ‘Masq(P)Arade!’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA, October 10, 2022) – The Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop (CAW) is proud to bring the second annual Pianos on State Masq(p)arade! to State Street on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. Performers include Opera Santa Barbara, Out of the Box Theatre Company, and Teen Star winner and American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies.

The progressive-style performance parade will showcase a series of dynamic piano-based performances, taking place at select pianos located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s historic cultural arts district. Each performance will be fifteen minutes long, with a brief “intermission” between acts to allow participants to progress up State Street to the next location.

The event is free to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear festive masks as they progress up State Street to enjoy the performance series at the various pianos.

The lineup for Masq(p)arade! 2022 is:

5:30 – 5:45 Ed Baum @ State/Figueroa (Pacific Premier Bank)

6:00 – 6:15 Cainan Birchim & Lynette Gaona Snow @ State/Anapamu (Old Navy)

6:30 – 6:45 Jackson Gillies & Connie Gillies @ State/Anapamu (First Republic Bank)

7:00 – 7:15 Opera Santa Barbara @ State/Victoria (Starbucks)

7:30 – 7:45 Out of the Box Theatre Company @ The Arlington Theatre

“Masq(p)arade! is a beautiful new tradition for Pianos on State, where volunteers on our Outreach Committee put together a walking tour that combines art, music, and the kind of spontaneity that Pianos on State is all about,” said Casey Caldwell, Managing Director of the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop. “Pianos on State has always existed to give people the opportunity to seize the moment and make serendipity happen, and this is exactly that sort of event. I am so grateful for the work that Darian and Adrienne have put into creating this and making it happen.”

In conjunction with Masq(p)arade!, The Crafter’s Library in La Arcada is offering a mask making workshop on Saturday, October 15 from 1:00-3:00pm, and has added mask making to their Craft Bar menu of drop-in activities.

Masq(p)arade! serves as a grand finale of Pianos on State, the annual painted piano project organized by the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop. The pianos will be on display October 4-23, 2022, in selected locations throughout Santa Barbara, with the greatest concentration on State Street, the city’s main downtown axis. www.pianosonstate.com.