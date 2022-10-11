Pavement Rehabilitation Project to Begin Construction Soon￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 10, 2022 – Pavement Rehabilitation work is scheduled to take place this fall in the Cannon Green Neighborhood, the Covington Neighborhood, a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Evergreen Drive to Alameda Avenue and Armstrong Road from Reed Court to Mills Way. The work is all part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete. We will keep you posted on construction dates as soon as we receive them and appreciate your patience.

Construction will begin with concrete work, that consists of the reconstruction of cross gutters and spandrels, adjacent curb ramps to meet ADA standards, and miscellaneous concrete repairs. This work will be followed by asphalt roadway work, then striping and signage.

Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said, “While we are pleased to have more work being done to improve our City streets, we are well aware that there is so much more that needs to be done. The City has a backlog of deferred roadway pavement maintenance. It has been many years since the City has been able to fully fund its pavement program. With the backlog as well as the recent significant increase in the cost of construction, it gets harder and harder to maintain the City’s pavement condition goals.”

One of the biggest concerns for residents remains the condition of Cathedral Oaks Road. Due to funding limitations, there is only budget to pave limited segments of Cathedral Oaks each year.

The City constructs an Annual Pavement Rehabilitation Project as part of its Pavement Management Program (PMP). Following the PMP ensures the most efficient use of available funding for maintaining the City’s roadway network. The PMP consists of tracking the condition of the pavement and based on the condition, developing periodic pavement maintenance activities and projects. Pavement maintenance ranges from pothole repair and crack sealing to slurry seals, overlays, and reconstructions. The PMP is also a critical planning tool that assists staff in establishing a list of priority roadways to be included in the City’s annual pavement rehabilitation projects. In addition to the PMP recommendations, the paving priority list is developed based on public input and staff’s experience and understanding of the roadways.

If you have any questions on the Annual Pavement Projects, please contact Debbie Talarico, Contract Project Manager, at dtalarico@cityofgoleta.org.