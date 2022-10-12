SBCAN honors Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson at El Paseo on Nov. 13

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Action Network will celebrate and honor Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson’s prolific career in the state legislature during a community brunch on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 10 El Paseo, in Santa Barbara.

In her 23 years of public service, Senator Jackson fought for equality and women’s rights. She wrote bills that expanded maternity and paternity leave, established one of the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, and required gender diversity on corporate boards in California. She authored a bill that expanded voting rights by allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote; she supported environmental justice and natural resource protections, and much more.

Her impact was recognized by Huffington Post when they named her one of 11 women “blazing new trails in American politics,” and the New York Times called her the “State Senator shifting California’s workplace culture.”

This event will honor Senator Jackson’s commitment to serving our community and celebrate her many achievements. The event will also help SBCAN to raise the funds we need to keep doing our part to carry this type of work forward.

Not only will we recall Senator Jackson’s accomplishments and show her our appreciation, but we will have the privilege of hearing Senator Jackson reflect on her time in public office, a real treat, you know, if you have ever heard her give a speech.

SBCAN thanks its early sponsors: CommUnify; Dick Mazess; Lee Heller; MICOP; Gail Osherenko & Oran Young; Dick Flacks; Jonathan Abboud; Ruth Ackerman; Rich Appelbaum & Karen Shapiro; Scott Fina; Senator Monique Limón; Law Office of Marc Chytilo, APC; the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the NAACP; County Supervisor Das Williams; Spencer Brandt; Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; County Supervisor Gregg Hart; Lisa Carlos & Brett Queener; and UDW – AFSCME Local 3930.

Tickets are $100 and include brunch from El Paseo: a federal landmark and the oldest restaurant in Santa Barbara with a highly regarded menu. Tickets can be purchased at www.sbcan.org

To make a donation, become a sponsor, request sliding scale tickets, and for other information: visit www.sbcan.org, email nadia@sbcan.org, or call 805-563-0463.