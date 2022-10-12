Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide Arrested in Santa Cruz 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson in Santa Ynez. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.

Svane-Morris will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail for his no-bail homicide warrant as well as possible additional charges. The stolen vehicle that he was believed to be associated with was also recovered by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and will be released to the owner.