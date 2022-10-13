Go with Gas

Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!

And what about when the grid goes down? Anyone with an electric stove is out of luck in cooking their own food — maybe a bonfire? (Great in a high fire area.)

When the power went out in my neighborhood a month ago, I was still able to cook my dinner on my gas stove. Yes, it has an electric starter, but the quick strike of a match got my gas stove lit.