Zach Gill Plays Pianos on State in Santa Barbara

Multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist man of many bands (including Jack Johnson and Animal Liberation Orchestra), and man of our fair city Zach Gill will be tickling the ivories in honor of Pianos on State on Friday, October 21, at noon, at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. Lucky us, this particular piano, created by artist Lynx Lyn and located in front of Old Navy, happens to be the one adopted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

Even though he is just finishing up a long series of tour dates with Jack Johnson — including two sold-out nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl — Gill generously said yes when we asked him to come do this free lunchtime show for Santa Barbarans.

“I love Pianos on State Street so much. For me, it feels like a sweet tradition, something I look forward to every year,” said Gill. “Last Sunday, I’d just gotten home from a summer of being away, and I was out and about walking with a friend through Downtown Santa Barbara, and almost every block had beautiful piano music emanating from these beautifully decorated pianos. So many sweet musicians filled the night air with songs. It made me feel proud to call Santa Barbara my home. I feel honored to be a part of the tradition.”

Pianos on State Masq(p)arade!

Gill’s not the only one who loves Pianos on State. A host of performers are coming out to play in the second annual Masq(p)arade! — a free event from 5:30-8 p.m. on October 21. Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop (CAW) presents a progressive performance parade, with 15-minute shows starting with Ed Baum at 5:30 p.m. at State/Figueroa (Pacific Premier Bank); followed by Cainan Birchim and Lynette Gaona Snow at 6 p.m. at State/Anapamu (Old Navy); Jackson Gillies and Connie Gillies at 6:30 p.m. at State/Anapamu (First Republic Bank); Opera Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. at State/Victoria (Starbucks); and Out of the Box Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. at The Arlington Theatre.

