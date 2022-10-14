California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This allocation – which includes a significant federal investment – allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable, and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Projects approved this week include with federal funding amounts in parenthesis:

• $3.6 million ($3.5 million in federal IIJA funding) to improve safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties at various locations on Routes 1, 41, 46, 101 and 135 by constructing rumble strips, and installing new stripe high visibility striping and markings. This project will reduce the number and severity of collisions.

• $34.5 million ($30.5 million in federal IIJA funding) to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 near Goleta in Santa Barbara County to meet current standards and provide shoulders for disabled vehicles, maintenance workers, pedestrians, and bicycles.

• $9.9 million ($8.9 million in federal IIJA funding) to improve the curve and flatten the slope along State Route 25 near Pinnacles National Park from approximately one-half mile north of San Benito Lateral/Old Hernandez Road to 2.4 miles south of State Route 146 in San Benito County. This project will improve safety and reduce the number and severity of collisions.

• $3 million ($2.7 million in federal IIJA funding) to construct a retaining wall to stabilize the slope along State Route 236 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County one-half mile south of Lodge Road. The project will also widen the shoulder, repair pavement, improve drainage systems and install erosion control.

The CTC allocated more than $2.1 billion to Caltrans’ Division of Local Assistance in its annual federal fiscal year investment. These local assistance funds are used by more than 600 cities, counties and regional agencies throughout California to build and improve roads, bridges, tunnels and other transportation infrastructure, and for projects that enhance safety and help protect the environment. Annually, more than 1,200 new projects are authorized through the Local Assistance Program.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.