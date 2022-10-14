Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.

Credit: Courtesy

The Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival is scheduled to take place on December 2nd, 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th and 18th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 3-12 years old and under and children 2 and under are free. Tickets for this family friendly event can be purchased at www.EnchantedHolidayLights.com.

This unique immersive lighted experience promises to fill everyone visiting with festive holiday spirit and includes a Holiday Marketplace with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas Carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa. On Sunday, December 11th and Sunday, December 18th we will have reindeer on site!

It is the beginning of a new family friendly holiday tradition offered to our local residents, as well as surrounding communities and travelers visiting the area.

Each evening will include an enchanting experience walking through the magnificent lights throughout the garden at night, picture opportunities with Santa, beer, wine and numerous food and merchant vendors, live music, holiday themed fun activities and on select days holiday carolers and live reindeer.

This will be a very unique experience for all generations that will be a fond Holiday member for the rest of their lives.

The planning of this event has already sparked a lot of excitement and support from the community with sponsorships from The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, The Schlinger Family Foundation, Visit SYV, Rio Vista Chevrolet, SYV Rotary, Buellton Chamber, Catherine Streegan Dentistry, Vreeland Ford and Nielsen’s Building Supply. It is sure to be a wonderful new seasonal tradition for the entire Valley.

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, showcases native plants of Santa Barbara County and is located at the west end of River View Park, accessible from Sycamore Drive in Buellton. The Garden is open free of charge from sunrise to sunset on 365 days per year. The Garden, founded in 2006, has been developed and managed by volunteers of The SYVBG Foundation, an educational non-profit organization. Since the beginning the garden has been a place for the community to gather and engage with each other and nature, providing volunteer opportunities, educational workshops and committees and fun and interactive events. This event will help raise awareness of the garden and support future endeavors of the garden’s improvements and future projects and installations, while also providing a wonderful new tradition for all.

Tickets to the Holiday Lights Festival include entry into the Enchanted Garden during your purchased time slot in addition to enjoying all that the festival has to offer. Tickets can be purchased online at www.enchantedholidaylights.com