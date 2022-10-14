Kyriaco for Goleta Council

It didn’t surprise me at all that the Santa Barbara Independent has endorsed James Kyriaco for Goleta City Council (District 2). He’s exactly the kind of person we need to help lead our growing city.

The Independent said it in a nutshell: “When elected officials actually try to do what they say they’re going to do, and then deliver the goods, you endorse them.” James tells residents what he will try to do for them and for Goleta, and then he does it, or tries his hardest.

The Independent calls James one of the “wonkiest” elected officials on the South Coast, and that’s both a compliment and true. James cares about policy and is delighted to get into sometimes tedious weeds in order to advance the best ones.

On top of his love of policy detail, James knows Goleta and the region. I am a local historian and am impressed with his local knowledge! He’s fourth generation. His opponent has only been in the area a few years, and local experience matters when dealing with complex issues.

Let’s not risk losing the local knowledge, experience, and commitment to Goleta that James Kyriaco represents. If you live in District 2, please vote for James and send in your ballot!