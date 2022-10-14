The Home Page | Front Door Focus & Hocus Pocus

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 9, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

I’m sure we all love a good front door. Recently, I ran across this blog post that took me through the whole process of Emily Henderson and her husband Brian’s decision-making process surrounding their front door color.

Credit: Kaitlin Green

I felt like I was debating color swatches with them! Spoiler alert: They chose this awesome red color in the end:

Credit: Kaitlin Green

Their description of the factors that went into their choice, plus the underlying theme of making a decision like this with your partner (think communication, compromise, collaboration) made for a super-fun read.

Which got me thinking about all the front doors I’ve seen recently in our own backyard. Here are a couple that crossed my desk this week:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

The blue front door at Villa Anacapa #26 is striking when closed, but here you see it opening onto the living room of this brand-new listing by Dianne & Brianna Johnson. That treetop feeling is incredible out the front door as well as the back sundeck. The inside of this sweet condo is worth a second look, too. Here’s a peek at the living room:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

You can see it today from 2-4 p.m. at the open house at 1701 Anacapa Street, #26. Offered at $899,750.

Another charming facade, captured by Jessie Sessions on caravan this week, is this cute Tudor cottage on the Westside.

Credit: Jessie Sessions

While that arched doorway is worth admiring, what you can’t see from the photo is the actual front door. It’s orange for a seasonal burst of color! Offered by JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez,1918 Gillespie is a two-bed/one-bath that also shows tons of character on the inside. Check out the built-ins, the hardwood floors, and ooooh, that fireplace:

Credit: Jessie Sessions

It’s also open today 1-3 p.m. Listed at $1,195,000.

While you’re out touring open houses, snap any spooky homes you see and send them my way. I’ll be sharing decorated doorsteps as the month goes on. Our publisher, Brandi Rivera, shared this photo of her cousin Gina’s haunted patio:

Credit: Courtesy

Yikes! But I know we’ve got more spooktacular scenes out there. Enjoy your Sunday!

