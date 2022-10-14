Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy

Noah Hrynezuk Was Reported Missing in Tanglewood and Santa Maria Area on Friday

Credit: Courtesy

[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time.

[Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a call to the public for help in locating an at-risk missing boy on Friday morning.

Police believe the missing child, Noah Hrynezuk, 12, is in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police have released a photo of Hrynezuk taken in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department, day or night, by calling (805) 928-3781 x2277.

