The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year.

Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council to modify or end the Revenue Neutrality Act forced on us by Santa Barbara County in order to allow us to become a city.