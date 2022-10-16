Bill Paxton Award Winner Travis Greer grew up in Santa Barbara and shot his film Time Capsule in Ojai. | Credit: Courtesy

Get your film fix at the 23rd annual Ojai Film Festival November 3-7. Featuring more than 80 films from around the world, which organizers say are chosen to uplift people, help audiences feel good about being members of the human race, or encourage them to live meaningful lives inspired by the examples of others.

The 2022 Distinguished Artist Award goes to the distinguished British actress Jacqueline Bisset, who came to prominence in the late 1960s in films like Murder on the Orient Express, The Deep, Class, and more recently Birds of Paradise, a 2021 American dance drama from Amazon Studios.

Among the noteworthy films is Time Capsule, whose story revolves around a cynical CEO haunted by unresolved feelings about his dysfunctional childhood. It is an emotionally rich story, written, directed, and starring Travis Greer, who grew up in Santa Barbara and attended Santa Marcos High School. Shot in Ojai, Time Capsule offers audiences a new view of the neighborhoods they know so well. Dedicating the film to his late brother Jason, Greer will receive the Bill Paxton Award for Best Gold Coast Film at brunch on Sunday morning, November 6, in the Ojai Art Center courtyard.

Of particular local interest is the documentary Mariposas del Campo, which chronicles Indigenous teenagers from Mexico who strive to change their destinies in the strawberry fields of Oxnard, as well as The Little Fox of Limuw, which focuses on the Channel Island fox.

For more information, including a complete schedule and new updates, visit ojaifilmfestival.com.

