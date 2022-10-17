Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.

Future Rock the Block events and themes: Friendsgiving-11/17/22, Winter Wonderland-12/2/22, Fitness Fest-1/19/23, I Love Santa Barbara-2/23/23, Spring Fest-3/16/23, No Rock the Block events for April & May due to other planned downtown events, Summer Fun-6/15/23.

Families can also enjoy the Annual Downtown Safe Trick or Treat Event with downtown businesses along the State Street Promenade on Saturday, October 29 from 3-6 PM.

More information about Rock the Block events, Halloween and other downtown programming can be found at www.downtownsb.org