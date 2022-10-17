Halloween Parking Permits Return for Parts of Western Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 17, 2022 – Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south. This area is comprised of an estimated 1,250 dwelling units representing approximately 4,000 residents.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by October 20. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours (see below). Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights when most partygoers are expected to be in the area:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022; and

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park over Halloween weekend. If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit, and do not receive yours by October 20, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department by phone at (805) 961-7554 or via email to lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

More information on the City’s temporary parking permit program, including a map of the affected area and frequently asked questions, is available at http://tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.