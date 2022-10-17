Uplifting Our Youth￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, Gateway Educational Services will present a virtual town hall on the

state of education and African American students in Santa Barbara County. The webinar is from 6:30 to

8:00 pm.

This 2nd annual event will focus on African American students in the entire County. Students and their parents will be encouraged to ask questions, voice their concerns, and offer suggestions to their prospective district administrators about their experience(s).

“African American/Black students are often placed in special education because they need a little reading help, but they are also often labeled with a learning disability as opposed to their white peers who just get extra help with reading in the classroom. The disparity is real for Black students and their parents.” ~Audrey Gamble

African American/Black students make up 5.07% of public school enrollment in California, but Black children are 13% of Special Education students. Special education has not shielded African American boys from high suspension rates. According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, 1 in 4 black students with disabilities is suspended each year as opposed to 1 in 10 white students with disabilities being suspended each year.

Parents of African American/Black students face these daily disparities. Parents need to know how to navigate these systems and where resources are available.

Invited Panelist and Attending:

Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent – Santa Barbara Unified School District

Dr. Diana Roybal, Superintendent – Goleta Union School District

Dr. Ray Avila, Exec. Dir. – SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area) SB County

This event requires pre-registration. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3e59jyB