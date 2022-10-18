Cottage Health Promotes Kristin Tufvesson to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Following a national search, Cottage Health has promoted Kristin Tufvesson

to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Tufvesson began her career at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1991 and has held several

key positions at Cottage Health over the past three decades.

Since early 2022, she has been serving as interim Senior VP and CFO, and was previously Vice

President, Finance & Controller. Her prior roles included Director of Financial Services and

Director of Financial Planning & Decision Support.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Minnesota State University in

Mankato, and a master’s degree in business administration from University of Phoenix.

“Through her 31 years of living our shared core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion,

Kristin has earned the trust and respect of her colleagues,” said Ron Werft, President and CEO

of Cottage Health. “She brings to the Senior VP and CFO role expansive knowledge of

healthcare finance, a breadth of experience, proven leadership skills, and patient-centered

focus. We are very fortunate to have her in this important leadership position.”