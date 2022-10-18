SBCC Seeks Community Volunteers in Search for New Superintendent/President

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Oct. 18, 2022) – The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees is seeking community members to serve on a Screening Committee for the hiring of its new Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Superintendent/President. The Board is seeking two (2) volunteers to represent the community-at-large. Volunteers should have an interest in and/or knowledge of higher education.

The Board is expected to interview community members during a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4-6 p.m. and appoint them at their meeting on Nov. 10. The Screening Committee will be responsible for reviewing applications and interviewing potential candidates for the Superintendent/President position. The committee will recommend finalists to the Board for its review and final candidate selection.

The community members will be part of an up to 21-person committee of two Board of Trustees members, a representative from the SBCC Foundation; and SBCC faculty, staff, administrators and students. The committee will be chaired by a member of the Board of Trustees with a co-chair to be selected by the committee once it is assembled.

The recruitment for SBCC’s next Superintendent/President is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7. The District’s goal is to have the new person begin in summer 2023. SBCC is currently led by Interim Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo, Ed.D. Details of the Screening Committee community volunteer selection process are below.

At-Large Community Volunteers – 2 Appointees

The Board is seeking two (2) volunteers to represent the community-at-large. Interested persons should send a statement that includes their qualifications, describes their interest and provides contact information. The statement should not exceed 200 words. Volunteers must reside within the District service area and cannot be currently employed by SBCC, be married to an SBCC employee or be enrolled as a credit student.

Screening Committee Responsibilities and Expectations

Participating in and agreeing to all aspects of the process, including, but not limited to the following:

Maintaining confidentiality and upholding the principles of ethical hiring practices.

Training in the policies and procedures governing hiring, anti-bias and equal employment opportunity.

Evaluating and rating of candidates.

Interviewing candidates.

Selecting final candidates.

Availability to participate in training on dates to be determined in November and/or December 2022.