CommUnify’s Cal-SOAP Partners with Santa Barbara Unified School District on Free Application For Federal Student Aid Program

The Santa Barbara California Student Opportunities and Access Program (Cal-SOAP), and the Santa Barbara Unified School District have been partnering for more than 30 years to help underserved and underrepresented students with accessing post-secondary education. The partnership strives to increase the participation in AB 469 and seeks to encourage all Seniors in high school to apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA).

To support this effort a number of free financial aid workshops have been scheduled throughout Santa Barbara to assist students and their families as they navigate the financial aid process. The workshops began on October 1, 2022 and run through the end of November, for dates, times, and locations please see the attached flyer which accompanies this media alert. To register for an upcoming free workshop visit https://bit.ly/3D1Sezs. For more information about the workshops and the program please visit the Cal-SOAP website at https://calsoapsb.org/events/.

Please contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify at 805-964-8857 ext. #1109 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about the Cal-SOAP or FAFSA programs, or to arrange interviews with Joanna Romo, Project Director, Cal-SOAP Santa Barbara, or Julissa Garcia, M.Ed., College and Career Readiness Coordinator Santa Barbara Unified School District.