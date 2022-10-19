Santa Barbara Hives New Store Opening

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the opening of a second store this Saturday, October 22, 2022! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The flagship store at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria has already had tremendous support from the community since 2019 and will soon be expanding operations to offer plant-based foods, ferments and more in a brand-new kitchen! The partners, Ashley Farrell and Barnaby Draper, are local beekeepers focused on supporting bees, beekeepers and sustainability. In keeping with these values, patrons can expect to find beekeeping resources and support, and a treasure trove of bee products, hemp products and local art. To top it off, a tree is planted for every purchase! This means the community gets to participate in sustainability efforts as they shop!